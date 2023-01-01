watch live
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter.
Ron Harris / AP

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is celebrating her 96th birthday

3:03Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico.
NOAA via AP

Hilary now Category 4 hurricane, to weaken before hitting California

2:05The Colorado River in Arizona
Ross D. Franklin / AP

Colorado River Basin among the most water-stressed regions on Earth

1:46Skull with light-up eyes on a store shelf.
Scripps

Should you shop now for Halloween decorations or wait?

Apple iPhones are shown.
AP

Apple will soon pay $500 million to customers in phone battery case

1:08A K-9 and its handler are shown.
Las Vegas Metropoliatan Police Department

Watch as K-9 returns to work after being stabbed while on duty

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott.
Charlie Neibergall / AP

2024 GOP rivals to meet in Atlanta just days after Trump's indictment

2:08President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Susan Walsh/AP

Biden's meeting with South Korea, Japan leaders seen as momentous

1:48Image of land in Western Montana that will benefit from new federal funds.
Scripps News Missoula & Western Montana

$9.5M allocated to Indigenous landscapes in Western Montana

The Why

A Lyft sign is displayed in a driver's car
Jeff Chiu/AP

Lyft, Uber 'disappointed' over Minneapolis' proposed minimum wage

Woman picking up a Starbucks order from Target.
Target

Target adds Starbucks orders to its Drive Up service

Shopping carts are lined up on the parking lot of an Aldi supermarket.
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Aldi to operate hundreds of Winn-Dixie and Harveys grocery stores

Court artist drawing of suspect Lucy Letby
Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP

Neonatal nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies

2:08President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Susan Walsh/AP

Biden's meeting with South Korea, Japan leaders seen as momentous

0:32People without vehicles line up to register for evacuation flights in Yellowknife, Canada
The Canadian Press / AP

Wildfire forces city of Yellowknife in Canada to evacuate

No Surrender: Ukraine's Unsung Heroes

2:05The Colorado River in Arizona
Ross D. Franklin / AP

Colorado River Basin among the most water-stressed regions on Earth

0:32People without vehicles line up to register for evacuation flights in Yellowknife, Canada
The Canadian Press / AP

Wildfire forces city of Yellowknife in Canada to evacuate

0:58emergency management director for Maui Herman Andaya
Scripps News

Maui's emergency manager resigns amid criticism over silent sirens

The Why

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour."
AP

This is how much money Taylor Swift makes from her re-recorded albums

2:43Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs.
AP

The Killers under fire after bringing Russian drummer onstage

Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University.
Seth Wenig/AP

Taylor Swift psychology class offered at Arizona State University

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi smiles during the Leagues Cup semifinals.
Chris Szagola/AP

Tickets for title game featuring Lionel Messi aren't cheap

0:30U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski.
Scott Barbour / AP

USWNT head coach steps down following team's earliest World Cup exit

England's team players celebrate after Alessia Russo scored.
Abbie Parr/AP

'We're excited': Women's World Cup to feature 2 first-time finalists

This artist impression shows HD 45166, a massive star recently discovered to have a powerful magnetic field of 43 000 gauss.
ESO/L. Calçada

Massive star offers new details on the most magnetic objects in space

3:14Chat GPT on a cell phone
Scripps News

Authors push for change against unauthorized AI-written books

The TikTok logo is shown.
AP

New York City bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones

0:28Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records.
Jeff Christensen / AP

Jerry Moss: A trailblazing music mogul whose legacy shaped an era

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins
Rick Osentoski / AP

Former NFL running back Alex Collins killed in motorcycle crash at 28

“The Godfather of Black Music” Clarence Avant
David Richard/AP

Clarence Avant, 'Godfather of Black Music,' dies at 92