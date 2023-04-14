watch live
Denver police searching for fan who tackled mascot during Rockies game

A $2,000 reward is being offered to help find the person who tackled Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger during a recent MLB game.

Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger the dinosaur waves to fans at the stadium.
David Zalubowski / AP
By Scripps News Denver
April 14, 2023

The Denver Police Department is searching for the person who tackled the Colorado Rockies mascot during Monday's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The incident happened around 8:18 p.m., according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

Denver Police

In a video sent, the suspect is seen climbing on top of the bullpen and tackling the mascot, Dinger. The brief encounter lasted a few seconds as Dinger left the dugout. It appeared a staff member also intervened during the incident as Dinger walked away.

The Rockies employee working as Dinger was injured, but not seriously, according to Denver police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

This article was written by Sydney Isenberg for Scripps News Denver.

