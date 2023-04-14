Denver police searching for fan who tackled mascot during Rockies game

MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games
A $2,000 reward is being offered to help find the person who tackled Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger during a recent MLB game.
The Denver Police Department is searching for the person who tackled the Colorado Rockies mascot during Monday's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The incident happened around 8:18 p.m., according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.
Denver Police
In a video sent, the suspect is seen climbing on top of the bullpen and tackling the mascot, Dinger. The brief encounter lasted a few seconds as Dinger left the dugout. It appeared a staff member also intervened during the incident as Dinger walked away.
The Rockies employee working as Dinger was injured, but not seriously, according to Denver police.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.
This article was written by Sydney Isenberg for Scripps News Denver.
