Top basketball recruit Mikey Williams arrested on gun charge

Top basketball recruit Mikey Williams was arrested Thursday on several counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He was released on $50,000 bail just after midnight on Friday.

The 18-year-old had previously committed to play at the University of Memphis next season and signed a historic deal with Puma, making him the first American basketball player to pen a deal with a global sneaker company.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said they are investigating the shooting incident involving Williams, which occurred on March 27 in Jamul, an unincorporated area in the eastern region of San Diego County.

Police said there was a verbal argument about guests at a house in the 2600 block of Bratton Valley Road being asked to leave. Five individuals got into a car, and as they were driving off, police said shots were fired. While the car was hit, no one was injured.

The University of Memphis said in a statement that the school is "aware of the situation and gathering more information," according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-2 guard ranked 34th on ESPN's list of the top 100 recruits in the 2023 class.

Williams is expected to appear in court in El Cajon, California, on April 20 at 8 a.m.