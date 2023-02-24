1.2 million candles sold at Walmart recalled due to fire, injury risk
The wicks can burn too close to the side of the glass container and cause the container to shatter.
More than 1 million candles sold at Walmart and on walmart.com have been recalled because they pose a fire hazard and injury risk, according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The 14-ounce candles were sold under the Mainstays brand. The recalled products have metal lids and feature seven different names on the labels: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.
The CPSC says the candles have three wicks in them and can burn too close to the side of the glass container. The agency has received 12 reports of glass shattering. One person suffered a minor cut and numerous nearby items were damaged, according to the CPSC.
The agency is advising people to stop using the candles immediately. Consumers can contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, the manufacturer of the candles, for a full refund.
The company notes that people must have possession of the candle for a refund, so they advise consumers not to throw them out until after receiving their refund.
They opened their home to Ukrainians. Now it's time to say goodbye
Two families — one Ukrainian, one American — who took part in the "Uniting for Ukraine" refugee sponsorship program are about to part ways.By Scripps News
Mom hopes to help multiracial families connect with app
A mother created Samahra, an app designed for multicultural parents and teens to help them connect and better understand one another.By Scripps News
More American adults are identifying as LGBT
Gallup expects the trend of people identifying as LGBT to increase as younger generations constitute a larger share of the total adult population.By Mark Lennihan / AP
Top Stories
No Surrender: Ukraine One Year Later
This hourlong special focuses on how Ukraine has withstood Russia's invasion and the lives that have been forever changed.By Scripps News
The importance of HBCUs as they grow in popularity
Rooted in Black culture and traditions, historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, are seeing higher enrollment.By Scripps News
A growing number of people are moving due to rising costs
More people are moving due to factors such as changes in employment, proximity to family and the rising cost of living.By Scripps News