$1.58 billion jackpot goes to lucky Mega Millions player in Florida

Someone in Florida won a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

The winning numbers drawn were: 13 19 20 32 33 and the yellow ball: 14.

Before the big win Tuesday night, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18.

That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest ever in U.S. history.

Eighteen states grant anonymity to lottery winners, but many other states provide options for those seeking to remain out of the spotlight.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But, people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.