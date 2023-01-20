1 dead, 2 injured after Denny's sign falls on their car

A woman was killed and her husband and daughter were injured after a Denny's sign fell on their car in Elizabethtown, Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

A witness said high winds blew the Denny's sign from its post, causing the near 1.3-ton sign to partially crush the car in the parking lot.

A 72-year-old woman named Lillian Curtis was in the backseat and was rushed to a Louisville hospital after suffering a "catastrophic" head wound, her granddaughter Amy Nichols told news outlets. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said she later died of blunt force injuries.

Lloyd Curtis, who was in the passenger seat, remained hospitalized, and their daughter Mary Graham, who was in the driver's seat, was released after being treated for chest injuries, Nichols said.

Police are investigating the incident. Elizabethtown Police Detective Chris Denham said intense wind gusts are believed to have contributed to toppling the sign.

The area was dealing with wind gusts reaching as high as 49 miles per hour, the National Weather Service in Louisville said.

A spokesperson for Denny's released the following statement:

"Denny's is aware of the incident that took place at our Elizabethtown location on Thursday. Safety is our top priority, and we are working with the authorities to better understand what led to this situation. Our thoughts are with all of those involved."

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.