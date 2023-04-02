1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles shopping center

One person is dead and three are wounded after a shooting at a Los Angeles shopping center parking lot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a drug deal in West Hills, California, around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said in a press conference.

Police believe all suspects have been accounted for and say the area is no longer a danger.

"We believe that we have everyone involved in this incident either detained or at the hospital," Hamilton said.

The deceased person was not initially identified. Three others were hospitalized, of which at least two could be taken into custody after medical treatment.

Police said they had identified a car leaving the scene with windows shot out. The car was involved in a hit-and-run, which resulted in an uninvolved party being hurt.

"They subsequently switched vehicles and the air units saw them switch vehicles and directed ground units to the location where the suspect was fleeing," said Hamilton.

After a few minutes, a female driver and male suspect surrendered and were taken into custody.

The person hurt in the accident has been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have recovered two firearms believed to be involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.