1 killed, 3 critically injured in DC shooting outside of funeral home
Washington, D.C. police say one man was killed and three other people were critically injured in a shooting outside of a funeral home during a memorial for a homicide victim.
Police said an officer was stationed near the funeral home when the gunfire broke out Tuesday just after noon ET.
Police said the family of the homicide victim had requested that an officer be present during the memorial.
The shooting began about 20 minutes after the memorial for the homicide victim ended. The victim had been shot and killed in March.
D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee confirmed at least four people were shot. Two men and a woman were taken to be treated in a hospital, and were labeled as in critical condition.
Police say "several people" appeared to be "specifically targeted" in the shooting.
Police said they did not know why the people at the funeral were targeted, and said there were no arrests made in the case by Tuesday afternoon.
Police had not identified a shooter by Tuesday afternoon and were not sure if the person or people were in a vehicle or on foot. Police said there did not appear to be an exchange of gunfire.
