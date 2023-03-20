1 skier killed, 2 rescued following Colorado avalanche

A skier was killed and two others were rescued following an avalanche in Colorado on Sunday.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's office, the three skiers were caught in the slide near the Aspen Highlands Ski Area.

Officials said air resources were deployed to the area because of the continued avalanche risk.

One of the skiers was able to contact rescue crews by phone. The skier reportedly told the crews that they uncovered one of the buried skiers and began CPR.

The third skier made verbal contact with the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol, officials said. They were able to hike far enough up the mountain to be rescued.

About three hours after receiving the first report of the avalanche, rescue crews in a helicopter were able to reach the two other skiers. The skier who was receiving CPR was pronounced dead at the scene. The body, along with the uninjured skier, were flown to the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport.

Two days prior to the avalanche near the Aspen Highlands ski area, a skier died after being buried in about four feet of snow after an avalanche in Upper Rapid Creek.

There have been nine avalanche-related deaths in Colorado this season. That's more than any other state in the U.S.