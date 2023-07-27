13-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old in Detroit

Attorneys suggest possible alibi defense for Bryan Kohberger
Kohberger was indicted for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary linked to the University of Idaho student stabbings.LEARN MORE
A Michigan prosecutor charged a 13-year-old in Detroit with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old.
Detroit prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 13-year-old teen in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old from Southfield, in the Detroit area.
The 13-year-old juvenile has been charged with second-degree murder.
Detroit police officers responded to an emergency call on July 25 at approximately 9:16 p.m. local time after they received reports of a stabbing.
Kohberger was indicted for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary linked to the University of Idaho student stabbings.LEARN MORE
When officers arrived at the scene they found a 14-year-old victim lying in the street, suffering from a stab wound to the neck.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The victim died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the stabbing.
The victim's mother said she had just spoken to her son over the phone earlier that evening. She said her son told her that he loved her, and that he was just calling to check in on her.
Terronda Henderson said, "I don't know what is wrong with these kids these days. You win some, and you lose some, and you go home. You fight some more, another day, or go back and toughen yourself up."
Police say the stabbing came after a physical altercation between the two during a basketball game the 13-year-old and the victim were playing. As tensions between the two escalated, the 13-year-old pulled out the weapon and stabbed the victim, according to police.
The juvenile suspect was expected in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
This story was originally published by Alisha Dixon at Scripps News Detroit.
California, Texas and Florida each had over 1,000 hit-and-run deaths between 2010 and 2019.
New charges include obstruction and willful retention of national defense information.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in Ohio after police, responding to a burglar alarm, watched him fall out of an access point to a bank.
Eastern states are expected to use large amounts of power for cooling this week.
Police announced this week that she was found in Montana. Navarro was 14 years old when she was reported missing in 2019.
A new health research agency will try to find a way to make cancer surgeries faster and safer.