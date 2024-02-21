15 million laptop AC adapters recalled due to fire hazard

Nearly 1,000 reports of glass doors on ovens unexpectedly shattering
If you're still using an older laptop or have one sitting around, you may want to confirm whether its charger is part of a massive recall.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday a recall of 15.5 million Toshiba brand AC adapters due to fire and burn hazards.
The agency says it has received 679 reports of the recalled AC adapters overheating or catching on fire, melting, and burning. Those incidents reportedly resulted in at least 43 people suffering minor burns.
The adapters were sold with Toshiba laptops from April 2008 through April 2014. They were also sold separately in that same time frame, costing between $25 and $75 on their own.
The recalled AC adapters are black and have serial numbers and date codes printed on them.
More than 50 model numbers are impacted by the recall. Consumers can visit support.dynabook.com/axx2024 to find out if their adapter is part of the recall. They will need to submit a picture of their adapter being properly disposed of to receive a free replacement.
