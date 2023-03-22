2 faculty members injured in shooting at Denver school, police say

Police in Denver are searching for the person who shot two people at a Colorado high school on Wednesday.

Police responded to East High School around 10 a.m. Shortly after, officers found two adult victims.

They were reportedly taken to a hospital in the area for treatment.

Police said they do not have any specific information about the suspect, adding that they believe the person is no longer on the scene.

It's unclear whether the shooter or the victims were affiliated with the school. It's located in central Denver, near stores, restaurants, and a community center.

The school was placed on lockdown. Once the police permit it, the school will do a controlled release of the students.

Parents will be contacted about the dismissal process through the school's messaging app, officials said.