2 children fatally hit by car on highway, mother arrested

Philadelphia's collapsed section of I-95 set to reopen within 2 weeks
It's estimated that about 160,000 cars use the roadway every day.LEARN MORE
The children were retrieving luggage that fell from their mother's vehicle when they were struck by an oncoming car.
Two children were struck by a vehicle and killed on state Route 78 in Vista, California, Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
According to CHP, the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of SR-78, just east of Mar Vista.
The Vista Fire Department says a driver, who is the mother of the children, pulled over on the highway because luggage fell from the vehicle.
The children got out of the car to retrieve the luggage, but they were hit by an oncoming vehicle, according to VFD.
It's estimated that about 160,000 cars use the roadway every day.LEARN MORE
CHP officials said the children, a 10-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were passengers from a green GMC Yukon SUV that pulled over to the right shoulder.
According to the CHP, the children “were on foot in the eastbound traffic lanes of SR-78” when they were struck by a white Nissan Sentra traveling east.
The Sentra's 41-year-old driver remained at the scene, officials confirmed.
CHP officials said the Yukon’s 33-year-old driver, identified as Sandra Ortiz, of Vista, was arrested “for felony charges related to this incident, including driving under the influence (DUI), gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and child endangerment.”
This story was originally published by Pat Mueller for Scripps News San Diego.
This speedcubing legend beat the previous Guinness World Record by 0.34 seconds.
The Army has developed a simplified method to asses a soldier's body fat as the military faces declined readiness due to obesity.
Protestors want local and national lawmakers to study the generational harm of slavery.
Stars including Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai and Nadiya Hussain will provide the delicious eats.
There has been a weeklong protest over Reddit's new policy of charging third parties for the use of its data.
This speedcubing legend beat the previous Guinness World Record by 0.34 seconds.