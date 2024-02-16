2 juveniles charged in deadly Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting

Two juveniles were charged in relation to the deadly shooting Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally that left one person dead and more than 20 others injured.

They are facing counts on gun-related charges and for resisting arrest, officials said. However, additional charges are expected.

The names and ages of the individuals were not immediately released.

The shooting happened as the rally, which was reportedly attended by nearly 1 million people, was concluding.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was identified as the woman who died. She was a DJ at a local radio station in Kansas City.

Her brother, Beto Lopez, said it took him almost a day to realize his sister had been murdered.

"It's just a horrible feeling," he said.

Numerous families across Kansas City were left with similar feelings.

Children’s Mercy received 12 patients from the rally on Wednesday. Nine of them were children who had been shot, officials said. All but one had been released from the hospital.

At other hospitals in the city, three people, presumably adults, were listed in critical condition.

Police said on Thursday that they did not believe the shooting was a result of terrorism or homegrown violent extremism. Instead, they said it started as a dispute.