More eye drops recalled for lacking sterility

The Food and Drug Administration announced this week two additional eye drop brands have initiated voluntary recalls as the products lack sterility.

Pharmedica USA recalled two lots of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops. The eye drops are used as an anti-inflammatory and assist with eye swelling and irritation.

The eye drops are labeled with LOT#: 2203PS01, 1 oz, UPC 7 31034 91379 9 and LOT#: 1808051, ½ oz, UPC 7 31034 91382 9.

Customers are urged to stop using the products and return to the point of purchase.

The FDA is also recalling Apotex’s Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15% eye drops. These drops may be contaminated due to cracks in the bottle caps.

These products have UPC Nos. 360505056415, 360505056422 and 360505056439 with lot Nos. TJ9848, TJ9849, TK0258, TK5341, TK0261 and TK0262.

Customers with these products are encouraged to stop using the products and call 855-275-1273 for a refund.

The recalls are not tied to a previous recall of eye drops tied to an outbreak of dozens of bacterial infections.