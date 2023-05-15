2 staffers injured in baseball bat attack, congressman says

Two of Congressman Gerry Connolly's staffers were injured in an "act of violence," the Virginia representative said.

According to a statement from Connolly, a person entered his district office in Fairfax, Virginia, and asked for him before attacking staffers with a bat.

Police officers quickly arrived at the office and took the suspect into custody, Connolly said.

"The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," Connolly said.

The congressman added that the staffers were taken to a hospital in the area for treatment, but should recover.

A motive for the attack has not been revealed.

Connolly, a Democrat, represents Virginia's 11th Congressional District. He's been in office since 2009.

Connolly's Virginia colleagues in Congress condemned Monday's attack.

"This is very, very scary. Sending my best wishes to @GerryConnolly and his team, with hopes for swift recoveries of his staffers who were injured in this violent attack," said Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia's 8th Congressional District. "My thanks to the authorities working to keep everyone safe."

Sen. Mark Warner said, "Intimidation and violence – especially against public servants – has no place in our society. This is an extraordinarily disturbing development, and my thoughts are with the staff members who were injured."