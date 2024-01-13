watch live
2 US Navy sailors missing off the coast of Somalia

The sailors were deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet’s area of operations, which covers various missions in areas like the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea.

Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft parked on a flight line in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.
US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Juan S. Sua
By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 9:56 a.m. EST Jan 13, 2024

Two U.S. Navy sailors went missing Thursday off the coast of Somalia, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The command said search and rescue operations are ongoing to find the sailors, who were not named. 

CENTCOM did not provide any more details, which they said was out of respect for the sailors’ families. 

The sailors were deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet’s area of operations, which covers various missions in areas like the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea.

