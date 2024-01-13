2 US Navy sailors missing off the coast of Somalia

US military strikes another Houthi-controlled site in Yemen
Two U.S. Navy sailors went missing Thursday off the coast of Somalia, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
The command said search and rescue operations are ongoing to find the sailors, who were not named.
CENTCOM did not provide any more details, which they said was out of respect for the sailors’ families.
The sailors were deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet’s area of operations, which covers various missions in areas like the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea.
