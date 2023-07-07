2 women awoken to intruder fondling their feet in Nevada resort town

Authorities in Nevada want to find the person who has been breaking into rooms at a resort and fondling women's feet.

The first incident happened on July 2 in Stateline, which is home to numerous Lake Tahoe lodging accommodations.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the person entered the room through an unsecured exterior screen door and began fondling a woman's feet while she was asleep. The intruder reportedly left as soon as the woman woke up.

Authorities said the same thing happened to another woman on July 3, at approximately 4:30 a.m.

500-Pound black bear 'Hank The Tank' breaks into dozens of homes The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is reevaluating the best way to try to trap the bear. LEARN MORE

The sheriff's office said the victims were staying in rooms on the ground floor at the unnamed resort.

The women were not physically harmed, authorities said.

A description of the suspect has not been released, but the sheriff's office said it's "actively working this investigation."

The incidents also prompted the sheriff's office to issue a warning to people staying in the area.

"Residents and guests staying in the Lake Tahoe area are reminded to secure all exterior doors to their homes/rented rooms," the sheriff's office said in a statement.