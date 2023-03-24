20-year-old founder of 'major hacking forum' arrested

TikTok's CEO tries to convince lawmakers app isn't a security risk
As TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew was set to testify before a House committee on risks, his app connected 150 million active users in the U.S. alone.LEARN MORE
A 20-year-old was arrested for operating a online forum where hacked personal information was allegedly being sold.
Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, 20, is in federal custody, accused of operating an online marketplace for cybercriminals.
According to the Department of Justice, Fitzpatrick is the founder of BreachForums, which authorities describe as one of the the "world's largest" hacker forums.
Prosecutors say BreachForums, which has been taken offline, had 340,000 members as of last week. Authorities claim the forum was a marketplace for "cybercriminals to buy, sell, and trade hacked or stolen data and other contraband."
Items commonly sold on the platform were hacked bank account information, social security numbers and other types of personal information, the Justice Department said.
Prosecutors content that Fitzpatrick has million of victims — from U.S. citiziens to companies, organizations and government agencies.
"Like its predecessor RaidForums, which we took down almost a year ago, BreachForums bridged the gap between hackers hawking pilfered data and buys eager to exploit it," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. "All those operating in dark net markets should take note: Working with our law enforcement partners, we will take down illicit forums and bring administrators to justice in U.S. courtrooms.”
Fitzpatrick is charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud. He faces up to five years in prison if he's convicted.
Google found multiple security flaws in Samsung Galaxy and other smartphones that could allow hackers access into the devices.LEARN MORE
Police say a package with white powder was located in the mail room for the building that includes Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office.
The Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission decertified three officers and approved a fourth officer's decision to surrender his certification.
The court ruled the incident "was foreseeable based on an objective standard of reasonableness.”
Hundreds of people were arrested in clashes amid some the biggest protests so far against the raising of France's retirement age.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed allowing salt substitutes in more foods as part of efforts to reduce sodium consumption.
