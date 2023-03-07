Man finds clam as old as Abraham Lincoln
It was given the name Aber-clam Lincoln.
A giant clam believed to be as old as Abraham Lincoln was found along the coast of Florida south of Tallahassee.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said the shell is thick, grey to white in color, and has outer concentric growth rings. By counting the growth rings, the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab was able to determine that the northern quahog hard clam was born in 1809 – the same year as Abraham Lincoln.
The clam was discovered by Blaine Parker and his family, the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab said.
Given its year of birth, the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab named the clam Aber-clam Lincoln.
The clam is also much larger than other northern quahog hard clams. Normally these clams have a length of 2.8 to 4.3 inches. Aber-clam Lincoln is over 6 inches long and weighs 2.6 pounds.
Generally, these clams have slow growth rates and live 12 to 20 years on average, according to NOAA.
Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely due record-setting snowfall
The siege of heavy snowfall over the past week has subsided but park officials are still unsure when it will be deemed safe for visitors to return.By National Park Service via AP
These national parks require reservations in 2023
Here's what you need to know as you make your travel plans.By AP
Fire researchers are highlighting the human role in wildfires
Researchers say the human role in wildfires is increasing, and they hope a new study helps sound the alarm before more homes go up in flames.By AP
Top Stories
Non-binary Oklahoma lawmaker censured after protest arrest
The Oklahoma House's effort to prohibit gender affirming medical care for trans children has prompted protests. A lawmaker has now been censured.By AP
New bill would expand authority to address TikTok security threats
A new bill would allow the Secretary of Commerce to respond to national security risks that TikTok presents.By Matt Slocum / AP
Report: Keto diet could increase risk of heart disease, cardiac events
Being on a keto diet could lead to health scares including chest pain, blocked arteries, heart attacks and strokes.By Keith Srakocic / AP