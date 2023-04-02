25 train cars derailed in Montana, no injuries reported

Several freight train cars derailed into the river west of Paradise, Montana, on Sunday, Scripps News Missoula reports.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office was notified of an incident near Quinn's Hot Springs where 25 cars had derailed on Sunday morning at around 9:20 a.m., according to the report.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were no reported injuries, and the report states that some cars were filled with products such as canned food products, beer, and clay. One car carried propane.

Representatives of Montana Rail Link (MRL) and fire officials are at the scene.

MRL released a statement saying there are no risks to public safety and no hazmat release.

"We are committed to addressing any impacts to the area as a result of this accident, prioritizing the safety of our employees and the public, and understanding the reasons for this incident," said MRL.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte tweeted that he was briefed on the derailment and is "prepared to mobilize the state's resources."

The company operating the train is not yet known, and the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.