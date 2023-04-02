25 train cars derailed in Montana, no injuries reported

Lawmakers introduce legislation in response to Ohio train derailment
A bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers has introduced a second proposal that would strengthen rail industry regulations.LEARN MORE
Authorities say there are no hazardous materials on the cars, and no injuries have been reported.
Several freight train cars derailed into the river west of Paradise, Montana, on Sunday, Scripps News Missoula reports.
The Sanders County Sheriff's Office was notified of an incident near Quinn's Hot Springs where 25 cars had derailed on Sunday morning at around 9:20 a.m., according to the report.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were no reported injuries, and the report states that some cars were filled with products such as canned food products, beer, and clay. One car carried propane.
Representatives of Montana Rail Link (MRL) and fire officials are at the scene.
MRL released a statement saying there are no risks to public safety and no hazmat release.
"We are committed to addressing any impacts to the area as a result of this accident, prioritizing the safety of our employees and the public, and understanding the reasons for this incident," said MRL.
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte tweeted that he was briefed on the derailment and is "prepared to mobilize the state's resources."
The company operating the train is not yet known, and the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
A bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers has introduced a second proposal that would strengthen rail industry regulations.LEARN MORE
The devastating weather tore roofs off buildings, destroyed houses, flipped cars and uprooted trees.
Severe weather is to blame for the roof collapse during a heavy metal concert at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois.
Two anonymous sources told the Associated Press that Donald Trump faces at least one felony charge. Scripps News has not confirmed any charges yet.
Gracing the April cover of Vogue Philippines, Apo Whang-Od is considered the nation's oldest mambabatok, or traditional tattooist.
The opioid crisis is getting worse every year. The most recent data shows 109,000 people died of opioid overdoses from 2021 to 2022.
Once the booking is complete, Trump will appear before a judge for an afternoon arraignment on Tuesday.