2nd House speaker vote set for Wednesday after failed 1st attempt

Rep. Jim Jordan loses first bid for House speaker; next vote Wednesday
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio failed to garner enough support in Tuesday's vote and will try again to sway his GOP colleagues in the House.
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio was hoping that the bright television lights and cameras in the House of Representatives would swing enough votes his direction to become speaker of the House in a vote on Tuesday. But despite a last-minute push by several allies of former President Donald Trump, the far-right Jordan failed to win over the majority of his caucus with 20 Republican colleagues voting against him.
Nonetheless, Jordan says he plans to continue to push for their support and try again to win the gavel.
"We're going to keep going," he said. "We've had great conversations, great discussions with our colleagues and frankly, no one in our conference wants to see any type of coalition government with Democrats. So, we're going to keep working and we're going to get to the votes. We've got to have a speaker and it can't be some deal with the Democrats."
But after Tuesday's vote, Republicans expressed concerns about continuing to back Jordan, especially if it becomes clear that his sights on speakership could be doomed. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa told Scripps News that she would only back Jordan on the first ballot, and would decline further support unless he made major changes, like pushing for a unity candidate with Democrats — something Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York wants Republicans to take him up on.
"The situation in the House of Representatives right now is unreal, unbelievable, and unacceptable," Jeffries said. "Paging my traditional Republican colleagues, it's time to get off the sidelines, break away from extremists, get in the arena, so we can find a bipartisan path forward."
All Democrats voted for Jeffries in the first vote for speaker of the House, though it is extremely unlikely he will ever gain any votes from Republicans in the GOP-controlled chamber. Nonetheless, Jeffries said he will return at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday for the House's second attempt to elect a new speaker.
