3 in 10 adults say someone in family addicted to opioids, study finds

Scripps News uncovers preventable mistakes in child fentanyl overdoses
In at least 86 cases, authorities documented that naloxone saved a child's life when it was administered in time.LEARN MORE
New data indicates America's growing problem with opioid addiction is impacting rural communities more than urban ones.
New data from health policy research firm KFF found that 3 in 10 U.S. adults say someone in their family has been addicted to opioids.
The survey also found that those living in rural areas were much more likely than those in urban areas to say someone in their family suffers from opioid addiction. The survey found that 42% of adults in rural areas claim they or someone in their family has been addicted to opioids. About 23% of adults in urban areas gave the same answer.
White adults were also more likely than Hispanic and Black American adults to say someone in their family is addicted to opioids.
Of those who reported having someone in their family addicted to opioids, less than half said that person sought treatment. KFF noted that many people cited cost and a lack of insurance for not seeking treatment.
Large majorities expressed support for addiction treatment centers in their communities and making Narcan free available throughout the community. But there was a significant political divide on whether there should be safe consumption sites.
In at least 86 cases, authorities documented that naloxone saved a child's life when it was administered in time.LEARN MORE
About 61% of Democrats said there should be safe consumption sites where people can use illegal drugs with medical assistance nearby. That is compared to 23% of Republicans.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died from an overdose in 2021. About 70,000 of those deaths were due to synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.
Opioid deaths have been trending much higher in recent years. In 2020, overdose deaths topped 100,000 in the U.S. for the first time. It was a 31% increase from 2019.
The FDA is warning consumers that the two recalled lots may have reduced effectiveness and could increase the risk of unexpected pregnancy.
Cells taken from the Black woman's tumor before she died became the first human cells to be successfully cloned, revolutionizing science and medicine.
Every woman diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the U.S. is given two specific drugs during treatment, but the shortages are leaving some without help.
Emma Heming Willis is caring for her husband, actor Bruce Willis, who is dealing with dementia.
A Fulton County court in Atlanta mistakenly released a 'sample' document some outlets shared as the returned indictment, which was quickly retracted.
Juul Labs is hoping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will approve a new product for the e-cigarette company.