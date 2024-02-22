4 charged in the deaths of 2 Navy SEALs boarding ship

The 2 US Navy SEALs missing off Somalia confirmed dead
The names of the sailors have not been released, and the military is now conducting recovery operations.LEARN MORE
The criminal complaint alleges that the four defendants were transporting suspected Iranian-made missile components.
Four foreign nationals were charged Thursday with transporting suspected Iranian-made weapons after U.S. naval forces interdicted a vessel in the Arabian Sea last month. Two Navy SEALS died during the mission.
U.S. officials said that Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers was boarding the boat on Jan. 11 and slipped into the gap created by high waves between the vessel and the SEALs’ combatant craft. As Chambers fell, Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram jumped in to try to save him, according to U.S. officials familiar with what happened.
The names of the sailors have not been released, and the military is now conducting recovery operations.LEARN MORE
The criminal complaint alleges that the four defendants were transporting suspected Iranian-made missile components for the type of weapons used by Houthi rebel forces in recent attacks.
U.S. Central Command said when the vessel was stopped that it was carrying Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile components.
"The direct or indirect supply, sale, or transfer of weapons to the Houthis in Yemen violates U.N. Security Resolution 2216 and international law," the military said in a statement.
In the two years since the war between Ukraine and Russia began, U.S. taxpayers have given $73 billion to support Ukraine.
The parliament is considering legislation that would increase the potential pool of recruits, in part by lowering the enlistment age from 27 to 25.
Since the Ukraine-Russia war began, Scripps News has been following courageous Ukrainian women on the front lines. Here's an update on their stories.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said that while he agrees certain platforms can be addictive, he believes the legislation should focus more on the parents' role.
The reports do not specify the number of officers subpoenaed or whether any are targets of the investigation.
Black entrepreneurs in sectors like tech have historically faced disproportionate funding challenges that further stifle innovation for everyone.