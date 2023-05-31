4-year-old girl critical after being shot in apparent targeted gunfire

A 4-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday night on Nashville's east side.

Police said she was riding in a car that was shot at, in what they believe was a targeted shooting.

The 22-year-old driver was shot in the arm and drove the car to a Family Dollar.

Metro Police said there were 2-year-old twins in the car as well. They were not seriously hurt.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department's crime dashboard, there have been 49 violent incidents in Nashville's East Precinct this month.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.

This story was originally published by Cole Johnson at Scripps News Nashville.