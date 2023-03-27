Just 6 March Madness brackets predicted the highly unlikely Final Four

Has there ever been a perfect March Madness bracket?
An Ohio man is noted for having the longest run of a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket.LEARN MORE
The odds of correctly predicting this year's Final Four teams: 1 in 600,000.
Six people — somehow — correctly predicted every Final Four team in the men's NCAA March Madness tournament. The odds of doing that: 1 in 600,000.
What's even more shocking is that three teams are making their first Final Four appearance, and this is the first time in tournament history that no No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seeds made it to the semi-finals.
While a completely perfect March Madness bracket has never been verified, predicting just a few upsets can make you feel like you're the next Dick Vitale.
So let's see how these six lucky individuals were able to correctly pick Florida Atlantic (FAU) vs. San Diego State and Miami (FL) vs. Connecticut (UConn).
Bracket 1: (5) Miami over (9) FAU
Bracket 2: (5) Miami over (9) FAU
Bracket 3: (4) UConn over (9) FAU
Bracket 4: (9) FAU over (5) Miami
Bracket 5: (4) UConn over (9) FAU
Bracket 6: (4) UConn over (9) FAU
UConn was the favorite to win the National Championship in three of the six brackets. Two others picked Miami to win it all, and just one person had faith in Florida Atlantic.
However, FAU was the most popular runner-up across the field, with five of the six remaining brackets picking them to lose in the championship game. The only person who picked Miami to finish second, has them losing to FAU.
None of the six brackets had San Diego State making it to the championship game, meaning an Aztec win on Saturday could foil them all.
Either way, I think we're all in agreement that correctly picking the Final Four teams in this bizarre tournament earns these fans bragging rights for years to come.
