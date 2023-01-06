6-Year-Old In Custody After Shooting In Virginia School

A 6-year-old male student is in custody and a female teacher in her 30s is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon following a shooting in the classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, officials confirm.

Police chief Steve Drew confirmed to us that a 6-year-old first grade student has been identified as the shooting suspect at a 5:30 p.m. press conference. The chief also stated that the shooting was not accidental.

No students were injured in the incident, which occurred around 2 p.m., police said, but tactical teams were sent into the building.

Police say the teacher was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

"The police did an amazing job," said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. "They were here very, very quickly along with the sheriff’s office. We are ensuring that everyone is safe. We are ensuring that everyone is accounted for. This is a long day for Newport News. We’re going to ensure that everyone’s taken care of."

One mother on scene spoke with WTKR, a Scripps News station, demanding the government do something about the violence in our country.

Parent reacts to student allegedly shooting teacher at Newport News school https://t.co/ekScuGHtj8 pic.twitter.com/fV9b0nTacr — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) January 6, 2023

"That's the biggest problem in this country," she said. "Statistics in the U.K. for crime is zero for guns... We've got a new governor, let's do something... let's change it. You've got a beautiful country, you've got beautiful people, but what's the problem? Guns. How does a 7-year-old have a gun? That's what I'm pissed off with. I'm only here because my husband was in the military, or otherwise, I would not have chosen this country."

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine released the following statement in regards to the shooting: “I’m monitoring this situation closely and praying for the safety of the students, teachers, staff, and first responders at Richneck Elementary School.”

There will be no school on Monday for Richneck Elementary School.

Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation's aircraft carriers and other U.S. Navy vessels.

Richneck has about 550 students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s website.