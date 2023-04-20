6-year-old, others shot when basketball rolls into man's yard
A man surrendered in Florida amid a manhunt after he allegedly shot a 6-year-old girl, and multiple others, when a ball rolled into his yard.
A North Carolina man has surrendered to police amid a manhunt after he allegedly shot a 6-year-old girl and multiple other people when a basketball rolled into his hard.
Police in Gaston County, N.C. said the man fired on three people just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night in a neighborhood about 20 miles outside of Charlotte.
A man and a child were seriously injured and another woman was grazed by a bullet. An additional man was shot at but was not hit, according to police chief Stephen Zill.
North Carolina authorities said on Thursday 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary surrendered to police in Tampa, Florida at about 4:45 p.m.
Police said he didn't have identification on his when he was taken into custody. He is said to have confirmed his identity before 7 p.m. and is scheduled to appear in court in Hillsborough County, Florida on Friday for an extradition hearing.
The victims were identified as William James White of Gastonia, who suffered a gunshot wound and is in serious condition in a Charlotte hospital.
Ashley Hildebrand of Gastonia suffered a "grazing" gunshot wound, no update on her condition was given by police.
A minor child's name was withheld. The child suffered a gunshot wound and police did not list a condition for the child.
Derrick Kenneth Prather of Gastonia was shot at but was not hit.
