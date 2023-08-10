78-year-old crashes car into a strip mall of businesses

A strip mall of businesses got a shocking customer entrance Tuesday when a 78-year-old man crashed his car into the structure.

Police in Kenner, Louisiana, say the motorist attempted to park in front of a physical therapy clinic for an appointment but accelerated forward, causing him to jump the curb and slam into a column in the front of the building.

Moments after this, footage shows the car swiftly reversing after making a 180 degree turn and plowing backwards into an optical shop.

The man then accelerated forward again, driving out of the hole in the building and into the parking lot again where police stopped him.

The motorist is believed to have suffered a medical issue, as he was found to be disoriented and unable to answer basic questions. Police say they believe he was suffering from an unknown medical condition.

The driver is now being evaluated, according to police.

Besides the driver's unknown health issues, there were no injuries reported at the site of the crash.

The owner of the damaged optical shop talked to New Orleans station WDSU 6. He said he thought the day would be just like any other in the 28 years he's owned the business, but now he's dealing with a business in ruins.

Kenner police are now investigating the incident, but no arrest or citations have occurred as of Thursday.