860,000 pressure cookers recalled after 61 burn injuries

Over a dozen models of pressure cookers face a recall after officials said their lids can unlock during cooking, causing severe burn injuries.
Sensio has recalled several models of electric and stovetop pressure cookers after reports of 61 burn injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recently announced.
The CPSC said the lid on the pressure cookers can unlock and be removed during use, causing hot contents to splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers unexpectedly.
Among the injuries, some involved second- and third-degree burns to the face, torso, arms and hands, the CPSC said.
The recall affects pressure cookers made by Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux and Cooks. The recall includes 6-, 8- and 10-quart electric pressure cookers, as well as 5-, 8- and 12-quart stovetop pressure cookers.
The recall includes the following models:
Electric pressure cookers:
Bella
-14467 6-Qt
-14570 6-Qt
-14595 8-Qt
- 14682 8-Qt
- 14710 6-Qt
- 14718 8-Qt
- 14719 6-Qt
- 14780 10-Qt
Bella Pro Series
-90072 6-Qt
- 90073 8-Qt
Crux
-14721 8-Qt
Cooks
- 22276 6-Qt
Stovetop pressure cookers:
Bella
- JY-PC20US-5P 5-Qt
JYPC24US-8P 8-Qt
- JY-PC26US-11P 12-Qt
Consumers are encouraged to immediately stop using the products and go to Sensio's website to request a refund.
The products were sold by Amazon, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s and Target from September 2015 through September 2020. The electric pressure cookers sold for between $30 and $70. The stovetop versions sold for $8 to $18.
The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website.
You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.
