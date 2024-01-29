9th-grade girls basketball player collapses, dies during game

Damar Hamlin launches scholarship in tribute to first responders
A 14-year-old girl collapsed suddenly and died during a high school junior varsity basketball game in Illinois.
A ninth grader at Momence High School in Illinois died on Thursday after collapsing during a game at the high school.
According to the Daily Journal in Kankakee, Illinois, Amari Crite, 14, was playing defense when she suddenly collapsed. The cause of her death has not been revealed.
She was participating in the high school's junior varsity basketball game at the time of her collapse.
"It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share with you the devastating news of the passing of one of our 9th-grade students tonight," Momence High School said in a letter to the community. "This is an incredibly difficult time for our school community, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss."
The school said it would have grief counselors available for the community.
Amari's family launched an online fundraiser to pay for her burial expenses. As of Monday afternoon, 767 donors have combined to contribute over $47,000.
"We are asking for any and everyone to help us give her the proper home going she deserves," the fundraiser states.
The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office was among community organizations offering their condolences following the girl's death.
