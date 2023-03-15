Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play for the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the New York Jets.

Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show Wednesday that he made the decision to return for another season a few days ago. However, there's been no official statement from the team because details are still being worked out between the Green Bay Packers and the Jets.

The Packers MVP talked about his decision and how he came to it, saying he went into his darkness retreat a couple weeks ago 90% sure he was going to retire.

When he came out of the darkness, Rodgers said he wanted to see where the business was at and who was considering what. He said he wanted to get back into his workouts and get a feel of whether the passion was still there.

Rodgers said he got a feeling that the Packers were ready to move on, especially considering they have Jordan Love ready to go as his replacement.

"They like to get rid of players a year early rather than a year late," Rodgers said on the show. "They drafted the guy that would replace me."

Rodgers said he wished the Packers organization would have had a conversation with him at the beginning of the offseason, expressing their desire to move on.

Rodgers stated he met with the Jets organization. He said they had a good conversation and now, his "intention is to play for the Jets."

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Milwaukee.