Abortion in America

Abortion in America: A Scripps News special report

Scripps News analyzes where abortion stands nationwide, the ongoing legal cases over its legality and what comes next.

By Scripps News Staff
June 23, 2023

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the abortion protections of Roe v. Wade in a decision by the conservative majority. Since then, states have had the authority to set their own laws regarding abortion. Now 14 states have enacted bans on most abortions, and close to a dozen more are expected to put it to a vote shortly.

This is a special report on abortion rights in America, one year after the Supreme Court allowed states to create new restrictions or bans. Scripps News analyzes ongoing legal battles, examines what comes next in cases nationwide, and reports from the clinic at the center of the historic Dobbs decision in Jackson, MS.

Where is abortion banned?

State of abortion laws: A year after Roe v. Wade overturned

This is a state-by-state breakdown of current abortion legislation.

