Abortion in America: A Scripps News special report

State of abortion laws: A year after Roe v. Wade overturned
Scripps News analyzes where abortion stands nationwide, the ongoing legal cases over its legality and what comes next.
On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the abortion protections of Roe v. Wade in a decision by the conservative majority. Since then, states have had the authority to set their own laws regarding abortion. Now 14 states have enacted bans on most abortions, and close to a dozen more are expected to put it to a vote shortly.
This is a special report on abortion rights in America, one year after the Supreme Court allowed states to create new restrictions or bans. Scripps News analyzes ongoing legal battles, examines what comes next in cases nationwide, and reports from the clinic at the center of the historic Dobbs decision in Jackson, MS.
Scripps News spoke with the former owner of Mississippi's last abortion clinic that was in the middle of the Dobbs decision one year ago.
A year after the Dobbs decision, the next generation of OB-GYN residents is struggling to find proper training.
The judge ruled the law wouldn't be enforced until a trial determined its constitutionality.
