Accused Pelosi attacker in jail: 'Sorry I didn't get more of them'

The man accused in the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi is speaking out from behind bars.

David DePape called a San Francisco TV reporter on Friday and issued a six-minute statement that he allowed to be recorded.

At one point, DePape undermined his own defense, saying: "What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them ... I should've come better prepared."

DePape's statement came just hours after police released bodycam footage of the Oct. 28 attack in the San Francisco home Pelosi shares with his wife, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

DePape told police he was there to kidnap the congresswoman, but didn't know she was in D.C. at the time.

DePape is charged with state and federal crimes. If convicted, he faces life in prison.