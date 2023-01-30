Accused Pelosi attacker in jail: 'Sorry I didn't get more of them'

Police release bodycam footage of attack on Paul Pelosi
The footage shows police confronting the suspect and taking him into custody after police say he severely beat Pelosi in his home.LEARN MORE
The man accused in Paul Pelosi's attack, David DePape, undermined his own defense during an interview from jail with a news reporter.
The man accused in the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi is speaking out from behind bars.
David DePape called a San Francisco TV reporter on Friday and issued a six-minute statement that he allowed to be recorded.
At one point, DePape undermined his own defense, saying: "What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them ... I should've come better prepared."
The footage shows police confronting the suspect and taking him into custody after police say he severely beat Pelosi in his home.LEARN MORE
DePape's statement came just hours after police released bodycam footage of the Oct. 28 attack in the San Francisco home Pelosi shares with his wife, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
DePape told police he was there to kidnap the congresswoman, but didn't know she was in D.C. at the time.
DePape is charged with state and federal crimes. If convicted, he faces life in prison.
The SCORPION Unit was supposed to reduce crime in Memphis residential hot spots.By Gerald Herbert / AP
The unit's disbandment comes as protests have spread throughout the city in recent days.By Gerald Herbert / AP
This marks the fourth mass shooting in California this month.By Matt Rourke / AP
McCarthy said he wants to address spending cuts along with raising the debt limit, but said cuts to Social Security and Medicare are off the table.By Alex Brandon / AP
Strong is known for his work on Motown classics like "Money," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone" and others.By Louis Lanzano / AP
Kansas City will face Philadelphia in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.By Brynn Anderson / AP