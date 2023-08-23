Active shooting in Pittsburgh prompts shelter-in-place order

Do some school active shooting drills do more harm than good?
Many children will go through active shooting drills in the coming weeks, but are these trainings effective, or do they cause psychological stress?LEARN MORE
Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies have surrounded the Garfield neighborhood in an attempt to resolve the situation.
The serving of an eviction notice in Pittsburgh has turned into a dangerous situation.
"This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired," Pittsburgh Public Safety posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 11:30 a.m.
In videos posted on social media, dozens of shots could be heard coming from a home in the Garfield neighborhood.
It's unclear whether anyone has been hurt.
People in nearby homes are being asked to shelter in place and call 911 so officers can go to the home and get those people out of harm's way.
Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies have surrounded the neighborhood in an attempt to resolve the situation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Many children will go through active shooting drills in the coming weeks, but are these trainings effective, or do they cause psychological stress?LEARN MORE
Giuliani is accused of leading Trump's push for Georgia and other states to disregard the results of the 2020 election.
Margaret Frances Elizabeth Sweeney is charged with three crimes, including making a false report of death or serious injury.
The retailer reported an astounding 23% drop in net income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2022.
Amber Heard won't have to face an Australian court anymore.
Eight Republican candidates will take part in the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night.
Giuliani is accused of leading Trump's push for Georgia and other states to disregard the results of the 2020 election.