Crime

Active shooting in Pittsburgh prompts shelter-in-place order

Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies have surrounded the Garfield neighborhood in an attempt to resolve the situation.

KDKA via CNN Newsource
By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 12:04 p.m. Aug 23, 2023

The serving of an eviction notice in Pittsburgh has turned into a dangerous situation. 

"This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired," Pittsburgh Public Safety posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 11:30 a.m. 

In videos posted on social media, dozens of shots could be heard coming from a home in the Garfield neighborhood. 

It's unclear whether anyone has been hurt. 

People in nearby homes are being asked to shelter in place and call 911 so officers can go to the home and get those people out of harm's way.

Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies have surrounded the neighborhood in an attempt to resolve the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

