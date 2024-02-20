Actor Danny Masterson transferred out of maximum-security prison

Danny Masterson's wife files for divorce after rape sentence
Actress Bijou Phillips had been by her husband's side during his trial and retrial, where he received a sentence of 30 years to life.LEARN MORE
He was moved out of California's Corcoran State Prison, which is known for housing some of the nation's most infamous criminals.
"That '70s Show" actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson has been transferred out of the maximum-security prison where he was being held.
The 47-year-old was moved out of Corcoran State Prison in California, which was known for housing some of the nation's most infamous criminals, including cult leader and murderer Charles Manson.
Masterson was initially sent there in January after being denied bail.
He is now being held at California Men's Colony, a state prison in San Luis Obispo, records from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation show.
A representative for the CDCR confirmed to USA Today that the actor was transferred on Feb. 16, but said that by law they "cannot disclose information about reasons for transfers or detailed housing information."
California Men's Colony is a minimum- and medium-security prison with two separate complexes. It offers educational and vocational programs, and self-improvement programs like cognitive behavior therapy programs, substance abuse education, anger management and family relationships, according to the CDCR’s website.
Masterson was convicted last year of two rapes he committed in 2003, for which he received a prison sentence of 30 years to life.
