Adele, longtime fan of Dwayne Johnson, finally meets him at Grammys

While it can be easy to think all celebrities know each other and don’t get starstruck themselves, the truth is, many are often fans of other stars and want to meet them, just like you and me.

That certainly goes for singer Adele, who has was a wrestling fan as a kid and has always wanted to meet Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Her dream came true during the 2023 Grammy Awards, when host Trevor Noah surprised her with a hug from the wrestler-turned-movie star.

“This is one of the strangest things I found out: The person that Adele has always wanted to meet, but never has, is Dwayne Johnson,” Noah told the audience. “I found out he’s a huge fan of yours, too. Adele, meet The Rock. The Rock, meet Adele! For the first time ever!”

While this was the first time the two met, Adele said in a 2021 interview on YouTube channel NikkieTutorials that Johnson and his wife once sent her flowers because they couldn’t attend her show. “Literally, I nearly fell off my chair,” she said.

Most mispronounced words of 2022 includes Adele, Edinburgh The Captioning Group's annual report on mispronounced words is out, and a well-known quarterback and popular drink round out the list. LEARN MORE

The night was not over for the new friends, however. As if the hug wasn’t already magical enough, Johnson was a presenter for a category Adele won.

“And the Grammy goes to — get up here, best friend — Adele,” Johnson said as he announced her win in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for her song “Easy On Me.”

After another hug between the now-besties, Adele dedicated the award to her son, Angelo, and revealed that she wrote the first verse of the song while in the shower.

Adele’s latest album, “30,” became the best-selling album of 2022 in just three days. The singer says the album, which was released following a concert special and interview with Oprah Winfrey, is about explaining her divorce to her then-8-year-old son.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she told Vogue. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

Adele is currently on residency in Las Vegas, performing on weekends now through April at The Colosseum.

This story was originally published by Kaitlin Gates on Simplemost.com.