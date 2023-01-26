Artificial Intelligence

Next Level: AI art is almost human, but fueled by unwilling artists

What are the ethical, legal and moral boundaries of creating AI-generated content from other people's works?

Article by Matt Picht and Jennifer Smart
January 26, 2023

AI art has gotten good enough to mimic real artists, down to stylistic flourishes. But those works are generated from databases of scraped artwork often taken without the original artist's consent. 