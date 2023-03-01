Air Force removes 6 officers at nuclear base after loss of confidence
Air Force officers charged with caring for a North Dakota nuclear base were relieved of command in loss of confidence issue with the military.
Six officers with the U.S. Air Force responsible for various care duties at a nuclear missile base in North Dakota have been relieved of their duties. The Air Force cited issues with a loss of confidence with the service members.
Two commanders and four subordinates were relieved of command at Minot Air Force Base, including 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron Maj. Jonathan Welch and 5th Mission Support Group commander Col. Gregory Mayer, according to an official with the U.S. Department of Defense.
The official did not identify the subordinates, "To protect the privacy of the individuals."
The statement said, "further details will not be released."
Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara said in a release obtained by Air Force Times, “These personnel actions were necessary to maintain the very high standards we demand of those units entrusted with supporting our nation’s nuclear mission.”
