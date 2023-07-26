Air Pressure: A special report on America's struggling airlines

There are growing concerns over an air traffic control shortage
A training backlog has left many would-be controllers out of official jobs, and left control facilities woefully understaffed.LEARN MORE
Scripps News investigates how demand, training and safety issues are combining to pressure airlines like never before.
Under unprecedented strain, airlines are facing monster demand for summer travel that far outpaces their ability to meet it.
From staffing shortages inside airports, to the pilots needed to fly planes, to the air traffic controllers needed to guide them safely, what is the reality for travelers?
All this comes as concern over safety reaches new heights, with several reported near-misses.
Still, Congress is considering a significant move to reverse a rule — inspired by tragedy — to dramatically reduce the experience required for new airline pilots.
A training backlog has left many would-be controllers out of official jobs, and left control facilities woefully understaffed.LEARN MORE
Join Scripps News for a special report on the state of U.S. airlines, as we investigate an uptick in serious incidents, and hear from pilots who are facing more pressure than ever.
In Congress right now, the proposed 2023 FAA Reauthorization Act would raise the current required pilot retirement age from 65 to 67.
A training backlog has left many would-be controllers out of official jobs, and left control facilities woefully understaffed.
The expedition will set sail on July 10, 2024.
The alleged rebellion has drawn swift condemnation from around the globe.
Alpha Phi Alpha said the event, said to be capable of generating around $4.6 million, will not be held in Florida in 2025 due to "hostile" politics.
A new report published by the CDC looks into fetal mortality rates in the U.S.