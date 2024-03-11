Airbnb is banning indoor security cameras in listings across the world

Airbnb, Vrbo scam duo made $8.5M in double bookings, court alleges
Two men face fraud charges after allegedly double-booking nearly 100 properties in a scheme that made them more than $8.5 mililon.LEARN MORE
Hosts who break the new rules will face investigation and potential removal of their listing or account.
Airbnb is banning indoor security cameras at all properties in its listings worldwide.
The decision comes after several guests found hidden cameras in the properties they rented and lodged complaints.
The San Francisco-based rental app says its new policy will take effect on April 30 for all interior cameras “regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure.”
Under the old policy, cameras were allowed in common areas like hallways and living rooms.
“Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb. These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community,”Airbnb’s Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, Juniper Downs, said in a press release.
The company says that noise monitors, outdoor and doorbell cameras are still okay in Airbnbs, but the hosts must disclose where they are before renting their homes and can not use them indoors or in private areas. Meanwhile, noise monitors are allowed in shared spaces but can't record or transmit sound.
Although Airbnb says that only a small number of listings will be affected since most haven't reported having these cameras, they warn that hosts who break the new rules will face investigation and potential removal of their listing or account.
Two men face fraud charges after allegedly double-booking nearly 100 properties in a scheme that made them more than $8.5 mililon.LEARN MORE
The beauty brand, known for its sustainable and cruelty-free products, has filed for bankruptcy.
Local pharmaceutical and medical supply businesses are facing growing challenges, with hundreds closing recently.
The problems, which centered around functionality of its touch-screen interface and fast-charging capabilities, were resolved with a software update.
Officials have called for a multinational force on the ground in Haiti to supplement the country's police forces and address the violence.
The bipartisan measure would force the app's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell TikTok or potentially be banned in U.S. app stores.
The state's first case of the bacterial disease in four years has left it looking for a cause and if there's an ongoing community risk.