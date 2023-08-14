Alabama high school basketball player Caleb White dies

Damar Hamlin makes early impact in first game since cardiac arrest
White was rushed to the hospital after a pickup game at school.
Alabama high school basketball star Caleb White is dead after collapsing during a workout.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association confirmed his death. The senior all-state point guard at Pinson Valley High School collapsed while playing a pickup basketball game. He received life-saving efforts at the school before being taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the association said in its statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Caleb’s family, his classmates and basketball team and extended school family,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said in a statement. “He was an outstanding student-athlete who played in the North-South All-Star Basketball Game last month. He was an outstanding student-athlete and role model.”
Pinson Valley principal Michael Turner said counseling would be available to students and staff in the coming days.
“Our heartfelt condolences also go out to the administration and faculty at Pinson Valley pray they find the strength needed during this time of grief,” Briggs said.
White was a first-team all-state selection this past season for Pinson Valley.
The safety suited up for the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
