Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer
Court documents filed Wednesday show Baldwin entered the plea in state district court in Santa Fe, waiving a planned Thursday arraignment.
Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico.
Court documents filed Wednesday show Baldwin entered the plea in state district court in Santa Fe, waiving an arraignment Thursday that was scheduled to take place remotely by video conference.
Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on the Western movie “Rust,” was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.
Baldwin says that he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.
