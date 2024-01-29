Alex Murdaugh is denied appeal over jury communications

Alex Murdaugh tries to prove jury tampering led to murder conviction
The unusual hearing is in response to allegations by Murdaugh's attorneys that a clerk of court tampered with the jury that convicted him of murder.LEARN MORE
Judge Jean Toal ruled that attorneys for Murdaugh had failed to prove that comments by the clerk had directly influenced the jury's verdict decisions.
A judge has ruled Alex Murdaugh will not get a new trial following revelations about communications between a clerk of the court and members of the jury.
Judge Jean Toal ruled that attorneys for Murdaugh had failed to prove that comments by the clerk had directly influenced the jury's verdict decisions.
Murdaugh, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the killing of his wife and son in 2021, appealed his case on the basis of jury tampering.
Attorneys for Murdaugh claimed Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill made prejudicial comments to the jury before they delivered their verdict in the case.
The court heard testimony Monday from all 12 members of the jury who convicted Murdaugh.
One of the jurors testified that she was influenced by the clerk of courts to deliver that guilty verdict.
The juror testified that communications from the clerk about Murdaugh "made it seem like he was already guilty."
The juror also said that pressure from the other members of the jury influenced her decision to vote for a guilty verdict.
All 11 other jurors testified that they based their decisions solely on the evidence presented during the trial.
The defense argued that they should only have to prove that jury tampering had occurred — saying that even that may have been enough influence to prevent a truly fair trial for Murdaugh.
Murdaugh may make other appeals regardless. His attorneys are expected to argue that the judge allowed testimony on financial crimes that were not linked to the killings.
The unusual hearing is in response to allegations by Murdaugh's attorneys that a clerk of court tampered with the jury that convicted him of murder.LEARN MORE
U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes imposed the maximum sentence, saying the crime targeted the nation's system of government and its democracy.
The late Jam Master Jay worked the turntables for Run-DMC as the group helped bring hip-hop into the mainstream in the 1980s.
The 17-year-old, who has been incarcerated since 2020, was on the run for four days until he was caught.
A studio owner said she’s received nothing but positive feedback from participants in the sold-out classes. One child said he "felt like Spiderman."
On Monday JAXA said it had reestablished contact with its lunar probe after a rough landing.
An investigation found that goods linked to prisoners wind up in the supply chains of everything from Frosted Flakes cereal to Coca-Cola.