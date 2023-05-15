Another horse dies at Churchill Downs

As Preakness approaches, questions on horse deaths in Kentucky remain
The sport of horse racing faces questions in the U.S. amid a "challenging" time. Seven horses died over a span of 10 days at Churchill Downs.LEARN MORE
Rio Moon is the eighth horse to die at Churchill Downs in the past couple of weeks.
Rio Moon is the latest horse to die at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
The horse was part of the sixth race on Sunday when it suffered a "catastrophic injury" after reaching the finish line, according to Equibase, which compiles horse racing information.
Equibase says the horse was only a few strides past the finish line when the injury to its left leg occurred.
Rio Moon is the eighth horse to die at Churchill Downs in the past couple of weeks.
The sport of horse racing faces questions in the U.S. amid a "challenging" time. Seven horses died over a span of 10 days at Churchill Downs.LEARN MORE
The racetrack came under fire ahead of the Kentucky Derby after numerous horses died.
Like Rio Moon, most of the horses died due to injuries suffered during racing or training.
While track officials called the deaths "completely unacceptable,” they stated that the track was safe.
The bodies of two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. that did not die while training or racing were sent to the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostics Lab to determine their exact cause of death.
Joseph Jr. was also suspended after their deaths and was forced to pull one of his horses from the Kentucky Derby, which was won by Mage.
On Saturday, Mage will attempt to win the second jewel of the Triple Crown in the Preakness Stakes.
The West Virginia men's basketball coach repeatedly used a homophobic slur to describe fans of a rival school of his former program.
Rockies manager Bud Black said the skull fracture did not require surgery and time will be the best healer.
In March, Morant was suspended eight games without pay for a previous incident in which he live-streamed on camera with a gun.
A special prosecutor has ended his investigation into FBI misconduct. Trump has claimed the probe would expose serious FBI wrongdoing.
Research shows dating apps like Hinge, Bumble or Tinder can be associated with negative impacts on mental health.
As President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Speaker Kevin McCarthy again on the debt ceiling, there has been "no progress" yet, the speaker says.