Natural Disasters

Another earthquake rattles Turkey, Syria, weeks after deadly temblor

The 6.3 magnitude tremor was centered about 120 miles southwest of the Feb. 6 magnitude earthquake that killed around 45,000 people.

Bernat Armangue / AP
Article by Scripps News Staff
February 20, 2023

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, forcing residents to take cover again following this month’s deadly earthquake.

The earthquake was centered near Uzunbag, Turkey, which is 120 miles southwest of the epicenter of the Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7 earthquake. That quake was followed by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hours later in the same region. The Feb. 6 quake killed tens of thousands and left many without places to live.


It’s unclear if there is any initial damage.

Turkey’s Ministry Of Interior Disaster warned people to avoid damaged buildings.

A reporter for CNN Turk was with survivors of the original earthquakes when the shaking began Monday.

"The ground slipped from under our feet. We were in the tent city. We shook unbelievably,” said reporter Buse Deviren. “People are burning stoves at many points. The children were very scared. It was an incredibly big earthquake. This was not an earthquake like an aftershock. This place is now under smoke. Probably the buildings that were not destroyed were destroyed.”

In the weeks since the area has felt dozens of smaller earthquakes from aftershocks.

