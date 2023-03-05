Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio; no toxic materials

Local and state first responders confirmed no hazardous materials were found at a train derailment site near the Clark County Fairgrounds, according to a statement released early Sunday morning.

About 20 of the 212 cars on the Norfolk Southern train derailed, including four tankers identified with non-hazardous materials: two with residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid, and two with residual amounts of polyacrylamide water solution.

Springfield Twp. Fire Department officials responded first and deployed the Clark County Hazmat team to identify the scope of the incident.

A county statement issued early Sunday read: “There is no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time. A crew from the owner/operator of the railway Norfolk Southern, the Clark County Hazmat team and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency each independently examined the crash site and verified there was no evidence of spillage at the site.”

The derailment occurred at 4:57 p.m. Saturday on State Route 41 near Gateway Boulevard, between Interstate 70 and Bird Road, according to Sgt. David Slanker of the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials said the derailment is not in an area with a protected water source, “meaning there is no risk to public water systems or private wells at this time, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.”

EARLIER: Residents within 1,000 feet of Saturday’s train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park in Clark County are being asked to shelter in place “out of an abundance of caution,” per the Clark County Emergency Management Agency.

Residents who need to travel to Ohio 41 are also being asked to find alternate routes. Power outages are also being reported in the area due to downed power lines.

A train derailed in Clark County Saturday afternoon sending between 20 and 30 cars off the tracks, according of emergency officials at the scene.

The derailment occurred at 4:57 p.m. on State Route-4, between I-70 and Bird Road, according to Sgt. David Slanker of the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We don’t know,” Slanker said, when asked whether the train has tanker cars. “There are a lot of cars that are derailed and we’re investigating right now to determine what they contain, and if any are leaking.”

No injuries were reported.

There is no estimate as to how long the route will be closed and motorists have been instructed to reroute.

