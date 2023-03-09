Another Peppa Pig theme park to open

Universal to open its 3rd Super Nintendo World at Orlando resort
The theme park based on the popular children's cartoon is coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The highly popular kids cartoon Peppa Pig will soon be enjoyed by even more families, in real life, as another theme park is set to open up — this time in Texas.
The cartoon is in the top 10 for kids programing on the streaming giant Netflix, and soon kids will be able to enjoy the show all around them at the new theme park in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The park will be situated in the city's North Richland Hills neighborhood in 2024 and will be operated by Merlin Entertainment which creates location-based entertainment with various brands.
Matt Proulx, Vice President for Location-Based Entertainment at Hasbro, said, "The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX."
The other Peppa Pig theme park is in Central Florida's Cypress Gardens located adjacent to the Legoland Florida Resort.
