Apple Vision Pro's $3,500 price tag not worth it, reviewers say

Tech reviewer Farzad Mesbahi had plenty of nice things to say about the Apple Vision Pro, but ultimately returned it for numerous reasons.
Earlier this month, Apple released one of its most expensive new products to date in the Apple Vision Pro, which has a starting price of nearly $3,500.
It was dubbed Apple's first spatial computer, allowing users to put on a headset to have an immersive experience.
Despite the high price, many reviewers have said their experiences with Apple Vision Pro were unpleasant. So far, the devices have a 2.7 (out of 5) rating on Google. While many said the product has "cool" features, it simply was not worth the price tag.
It is a view shared by tech reviewer Farzad Mesbahi, who complimented many of the product features, but said the product is too expensive. He said on X that he is returning his Apple Vision Pro.
"Get the price down well under $3,000 any way you can. This thing becomes a hit once it's under $2,000," he wrote.
It allows users to be immersed in video games, TV shows and movies.
“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”
While Mesbahi complimented the 3D content, he said it simply isn't comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
"Even when you get the device to sit comfortably on your head and face, it's still something you have to wear on your head and face," he said. "For a technology/productivity device, this is a non-starter for me. The reason why cellphones, tablets, computers, etc. work is because they are easy to use for long periods of time. Regardless of how comfortable I get Vision Pro to be on my head, it's still a hurdle."
