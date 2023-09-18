Apple warns journalists in Russia their phones are being targeted

Why Apple is urging you to update iPhone software ASAP
University of Toronto researchers alerted Apple on Thursday of a major security flaw affecting iPhones and iPads.LEARN MORE
Journalists at several Russian media outlets had their phones compromised. It's not immediately clear who was behind the spyware attacks.
Apple has warned journalists working for certain Russian news outlets that their iPhones may be compromised with surveillance software called Pegasus.
As first reported by cybersecurity watchdog AccessNow, an unknown group targeted Galina Timchenko, a journalist at the independent Russian media outlet Meduza, in June of 2023 using the Pegasus spyware.
The New York Times reports Apple ultimately sent notifications to iPhone users at several Russian media organizations, warning them that state actors may have compromised their phones with the spyware.
Pegasus is able to retrieve messages, media and contact information from infected phones without alerting the user. The New York Times says some governments, including those of Mexico and Saudi Arabia, have used the software to spy on journalists and other groups.
On its website, Apple says attacks like these — and the warnings it sends when it detects them — are aimed at specific individuals.
"These users are individually targeted because of who they are or what they do," the company writes. "Unlike traditional cybercriminals, state-sponsored attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices, which makes these attacks much harder to detect and prevent."
University of Toronto researchers alerted Apple on Thursday of a major security flaw affecting iPhones and iPads.LEARN MORE
The risk from Pegasus also contributed to Apple's decision to issue emergency security patches in early September.
The company said "processing a maliciously crafted image" was all it took to give Pegasus access to a device.
The software update is available for the iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.
To upadte an iOS device, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
In his speech Tuesday, President Biden will seek to strengthen his position as a world leader, with many other major leaders not in attendance.
All of the formerly imprisoned Americans who have been identified so far have been serving 10-year sentences.
There are concerns that waterborne diseases are spreading, and authorities have urged people to use bottled water if possible.
The resumption of services on Monday is the first time abortions have been available in the state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Russell Brand's tour has ended early as police have now become involved in claims he sexually assaulted multiple women.
Over the course of many years, critics and advocates have made bold predictions about what the change will do to Illinois.